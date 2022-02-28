ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nektar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Monday reported a loss of $145.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $523.8 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nektar Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.81. Nektar Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

783K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy