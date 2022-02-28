Nektar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Monday reported a loss of $145.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $523.8 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

