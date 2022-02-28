‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Recap

The Full Go begins with Jason apologizing to his producer Chris Tannehill for something that happened months ago (00:00). The Bulls dropped their fourth consecutive game on Friday night, and if they can’t get it together, the Bulls may be looking at the play-in game. Jason breaks down what the Bulls’ biggest issue has been lately, and all signs point to DeMar DeRozan running out of gas since the All-Star break (00:00). Mike Love is a Chicago radio icon who, along with his partner The Dizz, raised an entire generation of Chicago hip-hop fans on WGCI. Mike, who had a front-row seat to the ascension of Kanye West, joins the show to discuss the Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs (00:00) and his early collaboration with Kanye. Mike reflects on making history on Chicago radio (00:00), meeting Kanye for the first time (00:00), and the biggest lesson learned from his radio career. Jason goes on to share his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary (00:00), the parallels Jason recognizes from his own life, and how it is often difficult to separate art from artist (00:00).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO