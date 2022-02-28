Officer has close call at traffic stop

HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer barely escaped injury last weekend when a car he had stopped sped off while he was trying to pull someone out of the car.

The officer stopped the car about 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Washington and Centennial streets east of downtown and found a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to a police incident report.

While the officer was trying to get the passenger out of the vehicle, the driver hit the gas, and as the car started to move the officer’s left hand got caught in the center pillar between the front passenger door and the rear passenger door. The report indicates the officer was able to get his hand loose without injuries.

The driver was identified and charges were taken out, according to the report.