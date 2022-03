The bats were freezing, the pitches were off and Mississippi State lost to Southern Miss by a score of 7-1 on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The loss snapped the Diamond Dawgs' three-game winning streak and put the team at 5-4 on the season-- an ominous start for the defending National Champs. Mississippi State struck out at the plate 14 times in 34 at-bats, and the bullpen walked the Golden Eagles seven times. Southern Miss improved to 6-2 in their first ranked matchup of the year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO