ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

U. S. Steel to insource pig iron production with new caster at Gary Works mill

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) said Monday it will spend ~$60M to build a pig iron caster at its Gary Works steel mill in Indiana to supplant imports to its scrap-based mill in Arkansas,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

ArcelorMittal to slow Ukraine steel production

ArcelorMittal (MT -7.9%) said it is slowing down production at its major steel plant in Ukraine to "a technical minimum" and stop production at its underground mines in the country, although all open-pit mining continues for now. The steelmaker runs one of Europe's biggest steel mills at Kryvyi Rih in...
CONSTRUCTION
Seeking Alpha

Nine Energy Service - Retail Investor Interest Seems Misplaced And I'm Bearish

Oil prices are rising due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the top gainers in the US oil and gas space seem to be nano and micro-cap stocks. Over the past year, I've written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren't there in most cases.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy Based On Surging Petroleum Prices

Petroleum prices are surging on war and sanction fears in Eastern Europe. Exxon Mobil (XOM) already benefited from higher petroleum prices in 2021, but 2022 could lead to record free cash flow for the firm if petroleum prices remain as high as they are now. Petroleum (crude) prices increased 7% today to reach a record $115 a barrel on growing fears about an escalating war in Eastern Europe. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Exxon Mobil, despite a growing valuation, is still undervalued.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#Pig Iron#Steel Mill#Argus#The Big River Steel#American
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Oil And Gas: Still The One

U.S. oil and gas production is largely and primarily under the purview of the private sector. Enough said. In light of the developments in the Ukraine, namely Putin's miscalculated attempt at re-integration of the formerly lost ex-Soviet Union satellite countries, the importance of geopolitical influences in energy has been revealed. We all know that Russia's oil and gas is under the heavy influence of Putin's rule and regime. Many European countries have been diversifying their gas imports away from Russia. U.S. LNG exports are increasing and we will have the largest LNG export capacity in the world in 2022, surpassing Australia and Qatar. Europe has its own world-class shale gas resources as well, according to a reliable source. Misinformation campaigns have been mounted by certain actors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Powell Caps The Rally In Gold

Gold began its rally on January 28. Gold began its rally on January 28, when news broke of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Why would this matter to Gold? Because the Fed historically doesn't like to hike rates into geopolitical tensions. Said simply, the Ukrainian situation reduced the likelihood of rate hikes. Stocks confirmed this too. It was no coincidence that the S&P began its rally to 4600 on January 28 also.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Looking For The Next Oil Stock To Run? 10 Companies To Add To Your Watchlist

The most recent oil price rally has started to attract momentum traders with a large number of oil-related stocks showing outsized gains on massive volume. The latest oil price rally has apparently started to attract the momentum crowd as evidenced by violent moves in a number of oil-related stocks like Indonesia Energy (INDO), Mexco Energy (MXC), Imperial Petroleum (IMPP, IMPPP), and Nine Energy Service (NINE), just to name a few.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alcoa to stop business activity with Russia

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it will stop selling products to Russian companies and stop buying raw materials from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Western sanctions have not yet singled out the Russian aluminum industry, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of the metal, for fear of disrupting already short global supplies.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta

The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2. Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year. The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

As Europe Begs For Coal, Peabody Energy Can Deliver

Coal prices have risen by over 100% this year as Russian and Indonesian exports decline. Today, the most crucial factor impacting markets is the global energy shortage. The shortage of key fossil fuel products began long before Russia invaded Ukraine, though it has most certainly exacerbated the issue. In November, I discussed energy problems regarding capital investment, or lack thereof, in the U.S natural gas and oil markets and how this issue could lead to material declines in U.S energy production this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy