U.S. oil and gas production is largely and primarily under the purview of the private sector. Enough said. In light of the developments in the Ukraine, namely Putin's miscalculated attempt at re-integration of the formerly lost ex-Soviet Union satellite countries, the importance of geopolitical influences in energy has been revealed. We all know that Russia's oil and gas is under the heavy influence of Putin's rule and regime. Many European countries have been diversifying their gas imports away from Russia. U.S. LNG exports are increasing and we will have the largest LNG export capacity in the world in 2022, surpassing Australia and Qatar. Europe has its own world-class shale gas resources as well, according to a reliable source. Misinformation campaigns have been mounted by certain actors.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO