GoodRx slips after Q4 miss and soft guidance

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 8 days ago
GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), a health-tech firm that offers a prescription drug price comparison tool, has crashed ~28% in the post market Monday after the company reported lower than expected financials for Q4 2021 and sets its growth outlook below Street forecasts. However, California-based company announced up to...

Related
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

BioCryst slips after lower-than-expected Q4 2021 results

The commercial-stage biotech company BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials fell short of Street forecasts. The quarterly revenue climbed to $47.2M from $4.0M in Q4 2020, driven by $46.2M net revenue from hereditary angioedema therapy Orladeyo. Meanwhile,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodrx#Drug Price#Gdrx#G A
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat slides after light Q4 revenue tally, full-year guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported revenue fell 1.2% in Q4 to $100.7M and saw an adjusted EBITD loss of $62.9M. U.S retail segment sales were down 19.5% to $50.0M, while U.S. foodservice segment sales rose 34.7% to $20.6M. International revenue was up 22.6% to $30.1M. Adjusted gross margin fell to 28.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) CEO Doug Hirsch on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Whitney Notaro - Vice President, Investor Relations. Doug Hirsch - Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer. Trevor Bezdek - Founder Co-Chief Executive Officer,. Karsten Voermann - Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. Jailendra Singh - Credit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Intercept slips after another delay for NASH readout

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biotech focused on non-viral liver diseases, has lost ~8% in the pre-market Wednesday after the company pushed back the timeline for a key data readout from a late-stage trial for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Announcing its Q4 2021 financials, Intercept (ICPT) said that topline data from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bausch Health sets 2022 guidance below consensus after contraction in Q4 topline

Bausch Health Companies (BHC +0.0%) is trading flat in morning hours after the company’s Q4 2021 revenue fell short of expectations following another quarterly decline. The Q4 2021 revenue slipped ~1% YoY on a reported basis to $2.2B as the Bausch Pharma segment generated only $1.2B revenue with a decline of ~6% YoY. Meanwhile, the full-year revenue climbed ~5% YoY to reach $8.4B, driven by ~10% YoY growth in Bausch + Lomb segment that generated $3.8B revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Jumia Technologies stock slips after ecommerce platform posts weak Q4 results

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock slipped 4% after the pan-African ecommerce platform reported weak Q4 results. Q4 operating loss was $84.7M, up 78% Y/Y due to increased growth investments in the form of consumer incentives as well as sales, advertising, technology and content investments. Q4 adj. EBITDA loss was $70M, more than double the number in Q4 2020.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Transocean drops after Q4 loss, drilling revenues slip

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -1.5% post-market after reporting a larger than expected adjusted Q4 loss while adjusted contract drilling revenues fell 2% Y/Y to $671M but beat analyst estimates. Q4 contract drilling revenues fell primarily due to lower revenue efficiency and a rig that was idle in the quarter, the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Teladoc: Q4 Earnings, Strong Guidance Ahead

Teladoc positively surprised investors with strong revenue growth rates guided for the year ahead. Teladoc (TDOC) has been a seriously tough investment this year, with the shares collapsing more than 75%. However, as we look ahead, not only are Teladoc's revenues expected to be slightly above the high end of its previously guided range, but the underlying indications are that members are still rapidly adopting Teladoc's platform.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Iamgold posts surprise Q4 profit even as revenues slip

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -0.3% post-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $294.6M. Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $90M from $82.5M in Q3; FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA fell to $355.7M from $450.4M in FY 2020; Iamgold said it recognized a $205.1M impairment charge related to updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates and life-of-mine plan for Rosebel.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi stock advances after Q4 beat, initiates strong FY2022 guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock surges 15% in premarket trading after the digital loan platform company Q4 results topped consensus estimates and its guidance was stronger than expected. This comes as SoFi starts to see the effects of getting a national bank charter through its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. Oppenheimer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overstock.com Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 9% year-on-year, to $612.66 million, missing the consensus of $657.39 million. Active customers decreased 12% Y/Y to 8.1 million. Orders delivered fell 25% Y/Y to 3 million, and the average order value gained 23% Y/Y to $206. Adjusted EPS...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Fiore Cannabis provides guidance and timing for Q4 2021 results

Fiore Cannabis (OTCQX:FIORF) has provided guidance on its revenue forecast for Q4 to be ~C$765K, a 42% increase Y/Y, gross profit of ~C$213K, an 18% increase Y/Y. For the full year revenue is anticipated to be ~C$3.56M, a 62% increase Y/Y, gross profit to be ~C$711K, a 2440% increase Y/Y.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
