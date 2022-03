The Knicks snapped their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Clippers in L.A. with the kids, even Immanuel Quickley and Cam Reddish, chipping in. The New York Knicks (26-38) faced the Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) for the last time this season with a chance to sweep the season series. After a devastating loss in the Valley of the Sun that ended with a Cam Johnson buzzer-beater, New York looked to get back in the win column and end a nightmarish seven-game losing streak.

