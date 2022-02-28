Kingsport PD looking for missing man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is attempting to locate Jacob Lee Webb, 22. Webb was reported missing Saturday by a family member who said they had not heard from him in about two weeks.

The KPD reports Webb is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The police department released a photo of Webb and said it was “the only photograph available” at the time.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-229-9111.

