Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls To No. 7 Overall To Giants

Expectations were high for Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading into his sophomore season in 2021. The former five-star recruit played in nine games as a freshman in 2020 and started in two of them when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the high expectations and a preseason No. 3 ranking as a team, Uiagalelei’s season did not quite turn out to plan. Uiagalelei struggled across 13 games, completing just 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Following Clemson's spring practice on Friday, Uiagalelei met the media and discussed moving on from the tough 2021 campaign.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO