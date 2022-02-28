ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls To No. 7 Overall To Giants

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Trapasso joins Chris Hassel to...

247sports.com

247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

Jameis Winston an 'option' for New Orleans Saints, says GM Mickey Loomis

Jameis Winston is in an interesting position heading into free agency, he played great for the New Orleans Saints but was sidelined with a torn ACL after just seven games. The decision on his return is likely up to him after general manager Mickey Loomis expressed interest in Winston staying in Louisiana.
NFL
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
NFL
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks suggested Miami Dolphins fit

Ex-Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was among the participants Friday at the 2022 NFL Combine, and the former Sooners star's NFL fate may be that much clearer after his numbers from the drills and workouts came in. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a day-three selection with the potential to make an impact in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.
NFL
Newsday

Kayvon Thibodeaux getting interest from the Jets and Giants at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s place on draft boards seems to be fluctuating daily, but he is confident that the teams picking fourth and fifth are very high on him. The Jets and Giants have formally interviewed Thibodeaux at the NFL Combine. Both teams need edge...
NFL
247Sports

'Nole Insider: Day 1 Practice Notes and Observations

Detailed notes and observations from Day 1 can be viewed below... **The sheer number of players for a spring practice is impressive. Mike Norvell said the other day that he was excited to see the improved depth at work in practice, and I thought that was evident on Saturday. Just waves of players. And my initial impression is that the caliber of player – from top to bottom of the roster – is closer to what you want in a P5 program.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: LSU Tigers DB Derek Stingley offers medical update

Ex-LSU Tigers defensive back Derek Stingley confirmed that he suffered a torn ligament in week four of the 2021 season. Stingley, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, won't participate in workouts at the NFL Combine as he continues the rehab process, but he is reportedly optimistic that he can participate in LSU's upcoming on-campus pro day.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Micheal Clemons puts up 24 reps on bench press at NFL Combine

While in past years, players would usually do the bench press on a different day than their on-field workouts, that is not the case this year which has led some players to wait until their pro day to do the bench press. That was not the case for Texas A&M...
NFL
247Sports

Chicago Bears meet with pair of intriguing WR's at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN., — It's no secret that wide receiver is a big position of need for the Chicago Bears this offseason, with just Darnell Mooney signed. With Ryan Poles entering his first offseason here in Chicago, the team will have to address that need through free agency and the NFL draft.
NFL
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on disappointing 2021 season

Expectations were high for Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading into his sophomore season in 2021. The former five-star recruit played in nine games as a freshman in 2020 and started in two of them when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the high expectations and a preseason No. 3 ranking as a team, Uiagalelei’s season did not quite turn out to plan. Uiagalelei struggled across 13 games, completing just 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Following Clemson's spring practice on Friday, Uiagalelei met the media and discussed moving on from the tough 2021 campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei dishes on his offseason, weight loss

CLEMSON — Following Clemson's spring practice on Friday, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "After the Iowa State game, I went back home and I was eating a lot. I was like, 'Dang I have to lose some weight.' I knew that was one my main things, to get a little lighter on my knees and lose weight. I probably lost 20-25 pounds."
CLEMSON, SC

