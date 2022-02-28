ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

African immigrants in Ukraine tell Sidner they were pushed off train, shoved while trying to flee

 3 days ago

CNN's Sara Sidner reports from a train...

Bossip

Thousands Of Africans In Ukraine Abandoned, Turned Away At Borders, And Forced Off Refugee Trains While Fleeing Russian Invasion

No matter where in the world international tensions turn into violent conflict, anti-Blackness still seems to be the big joker. While Ukraine has captured the world’s attention and sympathy as the target of a Russian invasion, Al Jazeera reports thousands of African citizens working and studying in the country have been left stranded. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 200 civilians are dead and about 1,100 are injured. Over 100,000 people in Ukraine have been displaced according to United Nations estimates, but Black refugees are saying they’re on their own.
Olympian

African and South Asian students fleeing Ukraine report racism, violence at the border

Foreign students scrambling to escape Ukraine after Russia’s invasion say they’ve been met with racist and discriminatory treatment amid efforts to reach safety in neighboring nations, news outlets reported. First-hand accounts of Africans, South Asians and other foreigners — many of them students — being denied shelter or...
Sara Sidner
HuffingtonPost

Ukraine Acknowledges Racist Treatment Of Africans Fleeing Russian Invasion

Days into the massive refugee crisis created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has publicly acknowledged that African immigrants seeking to flee the violence have faced racist, disparate treatment compared to white Ukrainians. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Russia’s invasion had “affected Ukrainians...
SOCIETY
