WATCH: CNN reporter realizes he's crouching near grenade after battle in Kyiv

W hile touring wreckage from Russia's bloody onslaught in Ukraine , CNN reporter Matthew Chance was in for a surprise when he realized he had crouched down over a grenade.

It is unclear if the grenade was active, but Chance quickly shrugged off the encounter and continued his report of the damage of a Russian armored column atop a bridge that leads to Kyiv .



"There's unexploded grenades, like pineapple grenades, everywhere. A real scene of devastation across the bridge," he said while walking the viewers through the damage.

"I was just crouching down near a grenade there, so let's move away from that," he said later in his report before shifting back to his coverage, seemingly unfazed.

The bridge had been subject to tense fighting between Russians and Ukrainians. One of the damaged Russian vehicles had smoke still coming out of it, indicating the battle took place not long before Chance arrived. He highlighted mementos from Russian soldiers and noted the bodies of a few dead Russian soldiers nearby.

He said the Ukrainians used anti-tank weapons supplied by the West to obliterate the Russian column he believed came from the eastern division of the Russian military. The Ukrainian victory over the bridge helped stave off Russian advancement toward Kyiv.

"Ukrainian officials and Ukrainian soldiers who I have been speaking to over the last couple of hours are absolutely enthused by this victory they say that they've scored. And it's not just here. We've seen instances all over the country where Ukrainians have pushed back against the Russians, and it's really made them feel that they can win this war," Chance said.



Despite being outmanned and outgunned, Ukraine has managed to stave off a slew of Russian advancements across the country, including in Kyiv. Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concerns that military setbacks could lead Russia to unleash a more deadly offensive on Ukraine with more soldiers and more brutal weapons, according to Chance.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine held negotiations Monday, but no immediate ceasefire agreement came from those talks. Both delegations agreed to hold a follow-up meeting within the next few days, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Russia has faced stiff backlash from the international community over its actions in Ukraine. Western nations around the world have slapped sanctions on Russia and barred Russian flights over their skies. A number of countries, such as the United States, Poland, and Sweden, have announced plans to send additional lethal military aid to Ukraine to help repel Russian aggression.