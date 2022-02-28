ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Select Liberty QB Malik Willis at No. 12 in New 2022 NFL Mock Draft From PFF

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

As we approach the beginning of the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, the vast majority of the new mock drafts that pop up every day have the Vikings taking a cornerback or edge rusher with the No. 12 overall pick. Given the importance of those positions and the Vikings' clear need to add at both spots, it makes sense. I've already analyzed several potential fits at CB and EDGE for the Vikings, and there will be plenty more of that to come in the next two months.

But that general consensus makes it more fun and noteworthy when you see a mock in which the Vikings go in a completely different direction.

That's the case in this new mock from Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus. With a preface that his picks are based on what he would do, not what he predicts the teams will do, Palazzolo has the Vikings selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at 12.

It's a slight reach, considering Willis ranks 22nd on PFF's current big board, but it would give the Vikings the QB with the highest upside of any passer in this draft class. Importantly, Palazzolo says he made this pick with the intent of letting Willis sit and learn for the final year of Kirk Cousins' contract.

With a quarterback class filled with question marks, I’m looking for teams who can approach the position with patience and a long-term mindset. The Vikings have a new regime and quarterback Kirk Cousins under contract for one more year, making this a good spot for Willis to develop. He has an outstanding arm and plus rushing ability. An offense can be crafted to take advantage of both while mitigating Willis’ accuracy concerns.

Also worth noting: Derek Stingley, Sauce Gardner, Trent McDuffie, and George Karlaftis were all off the board before 12 in this mock, in addition to the usual players mocked in the top five. That leaves the Vikings choosing between an EDGE like Jermaine Johnson, a CB like Andrew Booth Jr. or Roger McCreary, a wide receiver, a linebacker, or an interior offensive lineman.

Or a quarterback.

The sentiment you'll continue to hear over and over heading into this draft is that it's a weak quarterback class. And while that's true, it doesn't mean all six of the top QB prospects — Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder, and Matt Corral — are going to be bad in the NFL. Statistically, the odds are pretty good that at least one develops into a starting-caliber player or better.

As I mentioned earlier, no member of that group has more physical upside than Willis. The former Liberty QB threw 47 touchdowns and 18 picks over the past two seasons, adding 27 touchdowns and over 1,800 yards on the ground. He has a rocket arm and is highly athletic, giving him the potential to become a Pro Bowl-caliber QB if he lands in the right environment and develops effectively. There are concerns about his accuracy and decision-making — and the Liberty offense didn't help him out a ton — but the upside is real.

For the Vikings and their new leadership duo of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell, would taking Willis be worth a shot? I'd argue that it would be, if they come away from the combine and pre-draft process believing in him as a player.

Obviously, if Cousins is extended this offseason, the Vikings aren't drafting a QB. But letting Willis come in and sit for a year while Cousins plays out the final year of his deal could be an appealing option for Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell. Willis could learn a lot from Cousins, who thrives in some of the areas Willis struggles in.

In the best-case scenario, Willis takes over in 2023 and becomes an elite franchise QB on a rookie contract. In the worst-case scenario, he flops and the Vikings have to start over. But there's also an in-between where Willis becomes a solid QB who at least doesn't cost the Vikings nearly as much as Cousins does.

It wouldn't be a pick that would help the Vikings win in 2022, but taking Willis would be taking a swing for the fences on a guy with the tools to become a star in the NFL.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With a new General Manager (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and Head Coach (Kevin O'Connell), the Vikings will look to kick off the new era with a bang. There is still plenty of talent left on the roster, but re-constructing it to the new ways of the leadership's liking will be key to future success under the new regime.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Arizona Sports

QB Malik Willis lends helping hand outside NFL Draft Combine

Prospects flex their athleticism in drills and check character boxes during interviews at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, but Liberty quarterback Malik Willis may have made quite the impression when he thought nobody was watching. Somewhere outside the combine, Willis was caught on camera handing clothes out of his...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Pff#American Football#Vikings Select Liberty#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Willis receiving rave reviews at NFL Combine

The NFL Draft is less than two months away, and the Scouting Combine is ongoing. That means we are in primetime for rumors about draft prospects. Many of the rumors tend to be of the negative variety, sometimes as teams are hoping to create smokescreens so a player drops to them. But in this case, we actually have some positive rumors.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell Explains His Vision For Minnesota's Offense

INDIANAPOLIS — As Kevin O'Connell builds and implements his first offense as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, there will be plenty of similarities to the Super Bowl-winning group he just coached with the Rams. But there will also be plenty of differences as he adapts to his new personnel and, along with assistant coaches from a variety of backgrounds, adds his own unique flavor to the broader McVay/Shanahan/Kubiak scheme both the Rams and Vikings have run in recent years.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
266
Followers
652
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy