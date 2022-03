We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sarah Sherman Samuels is known for her signature luxe-meets-laidback, California-cool design aesthetic. Just take one quick scroll through her Instagram page, and you’ll see (and probably save) multiple inspo-inducing snippets of her clean, contemporary look. Basically, it’s Samuel’s design world, and we’re all just living in it — which, speaking of, now you actually quite literally can. The Michigan-based designer is bringing her style straight to your home with her biggest launch to date: a new furniture collection in collaboration with Lulu and Georgia.

