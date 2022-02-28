Top Five Biggest Red Flags From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

So messy! While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette Jones was smitten by Iyanna McNeely and Mallory Zapata. In both instances, the men were subsequently torn while trying to decide which woman to propose to.
