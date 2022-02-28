Top Five Biggest Red Flags From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Love Is Blind Season 2 may be over, but Netflix isn’t done with the drama just yet. If you’ve already finished the season finale, then you know which — if any — of the five couples left standing actually got hitched. But anyone who knows reality TV knows that plenty of drama unfolds after the cameras stop rolling. Who’s still together? Who hooked up? Were there any proposals we did not see? And, most importantly, what does the cast think now that they’ve all watched Season 2 and seen what was really going down behind their backs?

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO