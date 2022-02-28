ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analyst: 'New world' looms on Putin nuclear threats

Bismarck Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern officials are now confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive to put Russia's nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness as they also wonder whether he fully comprehends or cares about the consequences of cataclysmic aggression. A leading expert...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nato#Ukraine#Russian#European#The Associated Press#Ukrainian#Western#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Putin nuclear alert order part of pattern of made-up threats, U.S. says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. "We've seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy