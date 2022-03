As one of the top return specialists in two different Power 5 conferences during his college career and Tennessee’s second-leading receiver on offense in 2021, Velus Jones Jr. has had plenty of opportunities over the past five years to show off his speed. Thus it’s not surprising he is expecting to excel at the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis. One of four Vols at the Combine this week, Jones is living out one of his childhood dreams and said Wednesday he plans to “blow a lot of minds” with how fast he runs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO