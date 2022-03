WASHINGTON STATE OFFENSIVE TACKLE Abraham Lucas can fly, it turns out. It should not be possible for a 6-6, 315 pounder to clock a 4.92 time in the 40-yard dash, but that is what Lucas did Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Cougar right tackle was second-fastest among offensive linemen in the first group tested (25 players) and one analytics scribe covering the event suggests Lucas' time is actually even more impressive than it appears.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO