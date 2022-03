STAMFORD — A month after an outdoor terrace collapsed at a South End high rise, city officials have approved the first steps toward fixing it. Harbor Point developer Building and Land Technology Wednesday began work on removing the fallen concrete slab at Allure — one of its waterfront high rises. Stamford Director of Operations Matt Quinones confirmed that city Building Department officials approved a building permit for the work Tuesday.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO