NFL

Jaguars' Tyler Shatley: Remaining with Jaguars

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Shatley re-signed with the Jaguars on a two-year, $6.8 million contract Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering blockbuster, but they might not be done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the NFL world by announcing the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle. According to NFL writer Evan Massey, the Seahawks could keep selling. The team...
NFL
Aaron Wilson
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
#Jaguars#American Football#Profootballnetwork Com
UPI News

Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft

MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who delivered impressive performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and improved their positions in my latest mock draft. Hundreds of players were measured and tested mentally and physically last week in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decides to stay in Green Bay

Rodgers has decided to return for the Packers in the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on an enormous four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport. The deal keeps the back-to-back league MVP in Green Bay with $153 million guaranteed, and clarifies the franchise's quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly seriously considered retirement, but now that he's informed the team of a decision to stick around, the Packers' attention can focus elsewhere on the roster. With Rodgers running it back, top wideout Davante Adams now looks all but fated to receive the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached. On the other hand, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love's future on the roster could be less certain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Mike Williams: Agrees to three-year extension

The Chargers and Williams have agreed on a three-year, $60 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per the report, Williams' new contract includes $40 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2021 season in which he logged 76 catches on 129 targets for 1,146 yards and nine TDs in 16 games. Now that he's back in the fold, Williams will reprise his starting role opposite Keenan Allen, giving the Chargers and QB Justin Herbert a quality 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Trade to Denver in place

A deal is in place to send Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seahawks to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per Schefter,...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Shelby Harris: Headed to Seattle

Harris is part of the trade package headed to the Seahawks in a deal that will send quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. Also headed to Seattle in a blockbuster deal that is in line to be made official next week are quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and multiple draft picks. Adding Harris (who tied his career high with six sacks in 16 games in 2021) to the mix bolsters the Seahawks' pass-rushing depth ahead of the 2022 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
The Spun

Jordan Love Trade Value Revealed: NFL World Reacts

With Aaron Rodgers returning to his starting quarterback mantle in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, Jordan Love’s days as a Packer are likely numbered. On Tuesday, former NFL scout Jim Nagy asked around to see what the going rate for Love would be. Here’s what he had to say:
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Franchise tag official

The Cowboys officially placed their franchise tag on Schultz on Tuesday. Schultz will carry a $10.9 million salary to stick with the Cowboys for the 2022 campaign, which gives both sides another year to negotiate an extension. The soon-to-be 26-year-old proved his value on offense by racking up 808 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 contests last season, and with Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss the start of the 2022 campaign, shoring up the No. 1 tight end spot was exceptionally vital. What's more, Amari Cooper has been floated as a potential cut candidate and Michael Gallup (knee) isn't necessarily a lock for Week 1 even if re-signed. That could position Schultz to kick off the upcoming campaign as the No. 2 target on offense behind CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL 2022 free agent fit for each AFC team: Chiefs get No. 2 WR, Bengals land franchise OT

Free agency is only a week away, and NFL teams are still waiting for the first domino to fall before attempting to improve their rosters. Teams with franchise quarterbacks don't have to worry about the Aaron Rodgers decision and the Green Bay Packers, yet plenty of AFC teams are holding out hope the two-time defending MVP decides to leave and venture off to an AFC team (the Packers reportedly prefer not to trade Rodgers in the NFC).
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks trade Russell Wilson: Draft options for Seattle at No. 9 overall after agreeing to blockbuster trade

After agreeing to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos (pending Wilson's approval), the Seahawks are armed with more ammunition than Rambo in First Blood. While I'm certainly not an advocate of trading a franchise quarterback who's among the top 10 at his position, the state of the Seahawks roster was far from being in contention, even if Wilson's flaw-masking powers have yet to subside as he drifts into his mid 30s.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL

