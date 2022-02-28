Jaguars' Tyler Shatley: Remaining with Jaguars

Rodgers has decided to return for the Packers in the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on an enormous four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport. The deal keeps the back-to-back league MVP in Green Bay with $153 million guaranteed, and clarifies the franchise's quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly seriously considered retirement, but now that he's informed the team of a decision to stick around, the Packers' attention can focus elsewhere on the roster. With Rodgers running it back, top wideout Davante Adams now looks all but fated to receive the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached. On the other hand, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love's future on the roster could be less certain.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO