Cooper discusses safety concerns after bomb threats to HBCUs

By Gov. Roy Cooper's press office
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper held a meeting Monday with Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. and Historically Black Colleges and Universities chancellors in North Carolina to discuss the ongoing investigation into recent bomb threats targeting HBCUs in the state.

Currently, 58 threats at HBCUs across the country are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation out of the New Orleans Office. The five HBCUs targeted in North Carolina are North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Winston Salem State, Fayetteville State and most recently, Elizabeth City State, which received a threat on February 25.

“College campuses should be safe places to learn without fear of violence and it is particularly disturbing that these threats are happening predominantly to our HBCUs. We’re fortunate to be home to many distinguished HBCUs in North Carolina and will use every tool to protect the safety of students and faculty on these campuses,” said Cooper.

“We take these threats seriously and have zero tolerance for hate crimes that cause such fear and terror within our community,” said Secretary Buffaloe. “I can assure you that our law enforcement agencies and homeland security personnel within the Department of Public Safety are working with our federal partners and will utilize the resources we have to assist in the investigations.”

The Chancellors, their respective police departments, security teams and emergency management personnel were briefed by DPS Law Enforcement and Homeland Security professionals, followed by an open discussion about these ongoing threats. Anyone with knowledge of these bomb threats should report it to local law enforcement or email N.C. Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAAC) /call at 888-624-7222.

