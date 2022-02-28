ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

The Bar-B-Que Block Party is back this year!

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Bar-B-Que Block Party will return this year, while being extended into two days as opposed to only one.

The event will last from May 13 through 14, and the food that will be available this year comes from church cooking teams with their traditional burgoo and barbecue, the Backyard Cooking Competition, and some of Owensboro’s most famous barbecue establishments. People will also notice about twelve new barbecue vendors.

Live music, a carnival, and midway games will be returning to the festival along Second Street this year, as well as the Owensboro Family YMCA BBQ Fest 5K. The race will take place on the morning of May 14, and those interested can call or visit the Owensboro Family YMCA for more information.

“The Bar-B-Q Festival Board is excited to bring the traditional two-day event back to the community. We are excited about the future with the focus on great barbecue that Owensboro is famous for,” said Allen Payne, Festival Board Chairman.

“The second weekend in May in downtown Owensboro is traditionally filled with the sights and sounds of the Bar-B-Q Festival. I am excited for the festival to be able to return to a two-day event this year,” said Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Director of Public Events and International Bar-B-Q Festival board member.

For more information on the Bar-B-Q Block Party, please go here .

