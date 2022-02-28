ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 31 new deaths, 1,632 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kejVm_0eRfIL2400

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 1,632 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,552
  • 5-9 years: 1,249
  • 10-14 years: 1,087
  • 15-19 years: 3,138
  • 20-29 years: 5,166
  • 30-39 years: 3,078
  • 40-49 years: 2,436
  • 50-59 years: 2,150
  • 60-69 years: 1,759
  • 70-79 years: 1,011
  • 80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,477 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,928,415 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 12,022 new individuals have tested positive with 4,254,683 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%

Hospitalizations:

There are 445 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 83 patients that are in intensive care units, 51 patients intubated and 244 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,632
  • Total Cases: 1,539,526
  • New Deaths: 31
  • Total Deaths: 22,686

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 66
  • Total Cases: 131,766
  • New Deaths: 23
  • Total Deaths: 738

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,286,245
  • Booster doses administered: 2,841,187

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 119
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 131,183
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,048

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 94
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,733
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,268
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 48
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,497
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 402

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Public defender disputes racial profiling report

One of the state's senior public defenders sharply criticized a state report on racial disparities in traffic stops by police on Thursday, describing the study as incomplete and one that falsely gives the impression that racial profiling is not a problem in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Parents, providers demand autism service rate relief

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)– Parents and providers rallied online Wednesday to call attention to the rising costs of providing care and treatment for people with autism and to push Massachusetts to increase the reimbursement rate as a way to encourage more people to take jobs in the care workforce. “We have a number of families that […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy