While memories of times gone by may make you feel warm and fuzzy, new research suggests nostalgia may also help combat pain.According to scientists, sentimentality for the past decreases activity in the areas of the brain related to pain.Researchers suggest a trip down memory lane may be a drug-free way to alleviate low levels of pain, like headaches or mild clinical pain.They measured the brain activity of adults while they rated how nostalgic certain images were and rated the pain caused by heat.These findings offer implications and perspectives for the further development and improvement of non-drug, psychological analgesiaStudy authorsThe nostalgic...

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO