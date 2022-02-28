ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No MSU in Latest Associated Press Poll

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) - The top six teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week - a single...

www.wilx.com

On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Providence Journal

Bryant captures NEC title, punches first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament

SMITHFIELD — Tuesday night turned out to be less of a championship game than it was a three-act drama. What took place before and after a melee in the stands at Chace Center was Bryant dishing out a basketball thumping to Wagner. The Bulldogs secured a Northeast Conference title and corresponding NCAA Tournament berth thanks to a dominant display at both ends of the floor.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WILX-TV

MSU Football Lands Washington State Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program reportedly is getting a “commitment” from Washington State center Brian Greene. He says he’ll transfer to MSU after starting two seasons at Washington State. MSU begins spring practice on March 15th with the spring game set for April 16th.
LANSING, MI
State
Arizona State
WILX-TV

MLB Trying to Help Spring Training Workers

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has launched a $1 million fund to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association had previously announced. MLB says the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers. MLB says it also plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.
MLB
WILX-TV

Western Michigan Fires Its Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University Monday fired men’s head basketball coach Clayton Bates after two seasons. The Broncos ended this past season with an 8-23 record including a 44 point loss at Michigan State. A possible successor is Saddi Washington who played at Western and was approached about the WMU job two years ago. Washington is an assistant at Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Cowboys Franchise Schultz

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The move buys time for the sides to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets. The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. The sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief.
NFL
WILX-TV

MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16 1/2 hours bargaining, then recessed talks until Wednesday morning as Commissioner Rob Manfred let his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season pass. Shortly after 3 a.m. on the 98th day of the...
MLB
#Msu#Ap Top 25#Latest Associated Press#Ap#Gonzaga#Baylor#Auburn
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Wild Fight Breaks Out At Conference Championship Game

The Northeast Conference Tournament championship game took an ugly turn on Tuesday night, when a fight broke out between fans. The conference tournament game had to be stopped when a fight broke out behind the Wagner bench on Tuesday evening. The fight spilled onto the floor, with several fans apparently...
BASKETBALL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL

