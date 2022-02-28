What are your ‘revenge travel’ plans? Let us know.

Chase away your winter blues with the Winter Wellness Spa Package offered at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort in Maine. Available through April 30, the package features an indulgent 60-minute massage for you and your significant other at the Tree Spa pop-up at the Club House, and a 15-percent discount off the standard daily room rate at the Main House, an oceanfront Victorian mansion. Settle into in your room — outfitted with contemporary comforts — and unwind before savoring evening fine dining — with panoramic water views — at the onsite Ocean restaurant. When you’re ready to leave your cozy cocoon, it’s a five-minute scenic drive to Kennebunkport’s storefronts and restaurants, close to beaches, lighthouses, boat trips, museums, and other Maine adventures. For stays Thursdays through Sundays. Rates from $229; two-night stay required. 800-514-0968, capearundelinn.com/packages-enhancements.

