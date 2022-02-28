ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are your ‘revenge travel’ plans? Let us know.

By James Bartlett
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed a lot of people posting their travel photos recently. Long discussed “revenge travel” plans are taking over our feeds as people book trips to make up for...

www.boston.com

MySanAntonio

The return of 'revenge travel': As omicron wanes, Americans eagerly book vacations

Americans are preparing to spend big - again - as omicron cases subside and states across the country loosen covid restrictions. Travel agents, hotel operators and restaurateurs say they've seen dramatic spikes in demand in the past week, following a drop of more than 40 percent in daily U.S. coronavirus cases and spates of warmer weather in some parts of the country. People are booking spring break trips and summer vacations. They're splurging on Disney vacations, private tours of Hawaii and cruises to Antarctica.
TRAVEL
92.7 The Block

Experts are Expecting a Surge in Revenge Travel

After months of being stuck at home due to COVID-19, travelers are ready to get back out. “Revenge travel” is the peak of travelers rushing to book trips and vacations to make up for lost time. With COVID-19 cases decreasing in many areas, experts expect a surge in revenge travel. Travel agents, hotels, and restaurants […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston Globe

Winter wellness in Maine, tiny houses in the Catskills, and adventures in Sanibel

Chase away your winter blues with the Winter Wellness Spa Package offered at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort in Maine. Available through April 30, the package features an indulgent 60-minute massage for you and your significant other at the Tree Spa pop-up at the Club House, and a 15-percent discount off the standard daily room rate at the Main House, an oceanfront Victorian mansion. Settle into in your room — outfitted with contemporary comforts — and unwind before savoring evening fine dining — with panoramic water views — at the onsite Ocean restaurant. When you’re ready to leave your cozy cocoon, it’s a five-minute scenic drive to Kennebunkport’s storefronts and restaurants, close to beaches, lighthouses, boat trips, museums, and other Maine adventures. For stays Thursdays through Sundays. Rates from $229; two-night stay required. 800-514-0968, capearundelinn.com/packages-enhancements.
MAINE STATE
Daily Beast

Plan Your Next Getaway With These Travel Deals & Coupons

Now that many people are finally able to travel again, you may be itching to plan your next vacation—or perhaps the vacation you had planned for two years ago but were forced to cancel thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there are plenty of travel deals and coupons to...
TRAVEL
CharlotteObserver.com

Do you shop at Belk? Take our survey and let us know about your favorite retailers.

It’s been a year since Charlotte’s most iconic company Belk left bankruptcy. As businesses struggled during the pandemic with shutdowns and restrictions, labor shortages, supply chain issues and peoples comfort levels being out in public indoor spaces, many shoppers turned to online and other contactless purchasing options. And...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Revenge travel is about to make a comeback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are tired of being cooped up and they're not gonna take it anymore. As a result, industry experts are predicting a surge in "revenge travel." Revenge travel is when people rush to book trips and vacations. As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down, they want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston Globe

Too chicken to ski? Go to The Hatchery instead.

The only thing better than skiing on a mild, sunny February day is sending everyone else off to go skiing while you enjoy peace, quiet, and poutine. Last week, my family and I hit the slopes of Okemo in Ludlow, Vt. Scratch that: They hit the slopes. I hit my knee, elbow, and ego — and then softened the blow with a gluttonous lunch. After dropping my crew at the base on our second day, I headed back to our rental to work. But first, I cruised down the main drag in search of fortification.
LUDLOW, VT
Washington Post

Is it safe to visit Europe? What to know about traveling near Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week, the travel industry has joined in the effort to show solidarity to the afflicted nation. Airlines have ended partnerships with Russia’s largest air carrier, Aeroflot, and travel advisers have stopped making bookings in the region. Even the Russian ballet has canceled its performances to show its support for Ukraine.
LIFESTYLE
KCCI.com

Iowans participate in 'revenge travel' trend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's cold temperatures have many people thinking about warmer weather and planning trips. Travel bookings have gone up exponentially over the last couple of weeks, with many making up for lost time from COVID-19 restrictions. The phenomenon is being referred to as "revenge travel." More...
DES MOINES, IA

