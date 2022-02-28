AI-Generated Digital Worlds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Award winning inventor and science fiction writer, Sir Arthur Clarke said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic”, and there could not have been a more apt description for fintech and the manner in which it is transforming human interaction and everyday life. The Central Bank of Brazil unveiled its immediate payment system, PIX, in November 2020, enabling instantaneous transfers and payments at any time of the day, at little or no cost to the end consumer. The ease with which PIX got incorporated into the marketplace, across delivery, e-commerce, and banking apps offering smooth and safe experience is what made it so appealing.

