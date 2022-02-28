ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stacy Searels returns to Georgia as offensive line coach

By Chip Towers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATHENS — Georgia’s hiring of Stacy Searels as offensive line coach Monday wasn’t earning a lot of praise on social media, but it earned a hearty two thumbs up from former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt. Searels coached Georgia’s offensive line for four years while Richt was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Uga#The University Of Miami#Fbs#Lsu#All American
