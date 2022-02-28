Stacy Searels returns to Georgia as offensive line coach

The GHSA Game Day State Championship will take flight this weekend at Mercer University in Macon. Nearly 70 different routines will take place within the four different Divisions and it will start with Class 1A-2A programs. At last year’s Finals, North Gwinnett took Class 7A, Lee County won the 5A/6A division, Morgan County took Class 3A/4A and Haralson County grabbed the Class 1A/2A title. Haralson County was able to take down reigning state champion Jeff Davis scored 80.0 points and took on a field that also included Trion Commerce, Aquinas and Atlanta Classical Academy rounded out the top 5 finishers. On Friday, Mach 4 South Forsyth, Mill Creek, McIntosh, Tri-Cities, Marha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts and McDonough will compete in the Class 1A-7A Spirit Dance State Championship.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO