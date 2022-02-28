Atmospheric river puts pressure on rainfall records

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Northwest depends on atmospheric rivers for a large portion of their yearly rainfall.

Today we have our third atmospheric river pumping in enough water to potentially break our daily rainfall record in Portland. The current record is sitting at 1.66 inches, which was set back in 2011. We are already nearing half an inch, shortly after midday.

Because of that large source of moisture, we have had urban flooding today. A flood advisory is in place until late this afternoon and early this evening for the Portland metro area. There have been reports of high water on rounds and we’ve had a few closures too. There have been rockslides coming out of some of the more vulnerable terrain out in Clackamas county too.

The rain totals from midnight to early afternoon Monday are impressive. Most locations in the Willamette Valley are picking up just as much rain as those out along the Oregon coast. It will shift in the evening, as the AR tentatively leans north towards the coast. This will lead to more rain for locations like Astoria and Seaside tonight (compared to areas like Salem).

Heavy rain is expected late Monday as the main vessel of moisture targets the valley once again. It is highly likely that we will be surpassing that 2011 rainfall record by midnight.

We are already on target to tying our 1.00 inch or more yearly average! This is eye-opening because we are just two months into the year. We have all of spring, fall, and early winter to add a few more. With that in mind, we still need to pad our rain events with all of the small showers that help add up over time. It won’t do us any good to have four major rain events without the rest of the team. Will we make a jump Tuesday or Wednesday? It’s possible, but it sure looks like today is the main event. The atmospheric river will wobble north and south through the next 48 hours, leading to inconsistent rain totals in the area.

Last week we were just tracking a very cold and dry air mass for the region. You can expect a boost in the moisture for the low level as this AR is hauling in plenty of water. If you check out the air mass moisture graphic below, you will notice the shade of green that is overlapping the Willamette Valley. Dew point levels are pushing the mid to upper 50s. That means we have plenty of moisture to work within the atmosphere right now. If you have to travel locally, make sure you’re prepared for delays or slowdowns due to the heavy rain and ponding.

Swipe through the precipitable water graphics below to spot the atmospheric river that is moving across Oregon today. The rich blue color will be your best tell for where that core of moisture will focus tonight. You can see that it does migrate south by Tuesday morning, eventually bending enough to pull the moisture south into California near the end of the event. Because of the southerly start to the AR on Tuesday, rain totals will higher to the south. We may just have passing showers early Tuesday before a similar northerly wobble happens later in the day. That should increase the rain for Portland by Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the moisture is less direct and it will be more widespread across the western valleys of Oregon.









If you’re interested in ARs you can learn some extra information in the two graphics below.





What is most intriguing, is learning how large these systems can be and just how far they may travel to supply the west coast with precipitation.

