SE Portland hit and run victim identified

The death is the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

Police have identified the pedestrian who died says after being hit by a hit and run driver in Southeast Portland on Friday.

He was Cedar C. Markey-Towler, 41, of Portland. The driver is still at large.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 25 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. Arriving officers and paramedics located an injured adult male, who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening at the time.

Officers determined that a suspect struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Officers conducted a traffic crash investigation but were unable to identify a suspect.

Later that evening, officers were notified that the patient's injuries were more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-52950, or call (503)823-2103.