ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

SE Portland hit and run victim identified

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0O0I_0eRfGYuB00 The death is the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

Police have identified the pedestrian who died says after being hit by a hit and run driver in Southeast Portland on Friday.

He was Cedar C. Markey-Towler, 41, of Portland. The driver is still at large.

The death is the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 25 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. Arriving officers and paramedics located an injured adult male, who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening at the time.

Officers determined that a suspect struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Officers conducted a traffic crash investigation but were unable to identify a suspect.

Later that evening, officers were notified that the patient's injuries were more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-52950, or call (503)823-2103.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Man arrested in Milwaukie after armed carjacking spree

A Portland man reportedly executed three carjackings beginning at the Clackamas Town Center.A Portland man has been arrested following a series of three armed carjackings, two of them violent, which began at the Clackamas Town Center mall and later concluded in Milwaukie on Monday, Feb. 28. Gary Lamar Johnson, 38, is behind bars at Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon after the Feb. 28 carjacking spree, the Sheriff's Office reported on March 1. The series of incidents reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when Clackamas County sheriff's deputies responded...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

21st Portland homicide of the year announced

Police also identify two people killed over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 27.A man found dead on Feb. 10 in North Portland has now been identified as the city's 21st homicide of the year. Portland police found the body of Richard Walloch, 71, in a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. He had been listed as a missing person and was last seen near the area of 10138 S.W. Barbur Blvd. days earlier. No suspect information has been released. The Portland Police Bureau announced on March 2 that the Medical Examiner's Office has...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hit and run suspect driver arrested

UPDATE: The Friday death was the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022. Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland. Antonio Giuseppe, 47, was arrested on Monday, Beb. 28, on charges of Negligent Homicide and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

$4M worth of fentanyl seized in Clackamas County

Oregon's record largest single fentanyl seizure involves 20 pounds, 150,000 counterfeit pills confiscatedFour Portland Metro-area-based drug traffickers have been arrested in the largest single fentanyl seizure in Oregon history, totaling an estimated value of around $4 million on the street market, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported Thursday, March 3. Authorities say approximately 150,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and 20 pounds of what is suspected to be the highly potent opioid in bulk were confiscated in a coordinated operation led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force with additional FBI assistance. Ufrano Orozco Munoz, 27, was...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man shot dead in Lloyd District

Portland police respond to a shooting and find a body in a parking garage Saturday evening.Police are investigating a man found shot to death in a parking garage near the Lloyd District Saturday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 26, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue. When officers arrived they found a male victim deceased. Homicide detectives responded to investigate. During the investigation, Northeast Second Avenue was closed between Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Holladay Street. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-53850. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gun violence rocks Portland

Numbers rise, faith in police drops, leaders scramble to find answers to soaring shootings, killings.The mass shooting at the Feb. 19 social justice rally was shocking. Activist Brandy "June" Knightly, 60, was killed and four others were wounded by a man who reportedly holds right-wing views. He was only stopped by a gunman in the crowd. The highly publicized incident sparked citywide outrage. It became even more political when the Portland Police Bureau was accused of intentionally identifying the suspect as a homeowner of no known political affiliations. Benjamin Smith, 43, is a renter with a documented history of...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Se Portland#Cedar C Markey Towler
Portland Tribune

Wheeler fires cop who leaked false Hardesty accusation

The Portland Police Association blasts the firing that disagreed with what Police Chief Chuck Lovell recommended.Mayor Ted Wheeler has fired one of the city employees who reportedly leaked an inaccurate police report that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was involved in a hit-and-run crash to the media. Portland police Officer Brian Hunzeker was notified of the firing in a Monday, Feb. 28, letter. An internal police investigation found Hunzeker and two other officers were responsible for spreading allegations that turned out to be false against Hardesty, the first Black female on the City Council and a frequent critic of the police....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Helping Hands pulls out of Safe Rest Village in SW Portland

The nonprofit organization that operates the Bybee Lakes Hope Center said it cannot guarantee neighborhood safety.The organization expected to run the proposed Safe Rest Village at the Sears Armory in Southwest Portland is pulling out over safety concerns. Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, which also runs the Bybee Lakes Hope Center in North Portland, sent a letter to Commissioner Dan Ryan and Multnomah County officials announcing their decision to pull out. Helping Hands founder Alan Evans said the reason is because the ordinance does not allow his organization to screen people well enough before they are moved to it. "I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
234
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy