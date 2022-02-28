ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump appeals against ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5OmF_0eRfGRj600

Former president Donald Trump has against appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

Lawyers for Mr Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s February 17 ruling.

They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

In an eight-page ruling, Judge Engoron set a March 10 deadline for Trump and his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr, to sit for depositions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sgmH_0eRfGRj600
Donald Trump Jr (John Raoux/AP) (AP)

Lawyers for the Trumps asked the appellate court for a stay to spare them from questioning while it considers the matter.

The court did not set a date for arguments. It typically issues decisions several months after that, but could be inclined to rule on an expedited basis given the urgency of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation and the Trumps’ desire to swiftly overturn Judge Engoron’s ruling.

A message seeking comment was left with Ms James’ office. In a statement on Friday, as lawyers for the Trumps were preparing their appeal, the attorney general signalled she was ready for a long fight to get them to testify.

“Donald J Trump, Donald Trump, Jr, and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation’s financial dealings,” Ms James said in the statement.

“While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without favour because no one is above the law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eep14_0eRfGRj600
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Mr Trump did not immediately comment on the appeal. In a statement following Judge Engoron’s decision, he called the ruling “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in history”.

Ms James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

In his ruling, Judge Engoron wrote: “A State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.”

If Judge Engoron’s decision is upheld, it could force Mr Trump into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Anything Mr Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal probe being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Why there’s more to Antigua than sun, sea and sand

There’s nothing like a sprinkling of stardust to make a holiday go with a swing. I’m soaking in the views of the picture-postcard Coolidge Stadium in sun-kissed Antigua, climbing up the concrete steps of the main stand, when I realise I’m in the presence of cricketing royalty.
WORLD
newschain

Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald’s suspend operations in Russia

Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and McDonald’s have suspended operations in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The three major brands all announced the move within hours of each other on Tuesday. In a statement posted to its website, Starbucks announced it is “suspending all business activity in Russia”....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organisation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy