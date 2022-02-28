ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man accused of 2019 Christmas Eve murder of sister committed to 40 years in mental health facility

 8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of shooting and killing his sister on Christmas Eve in 2019 could spend the next 40 years in a mental health facility.

Joseph Green was committed Monday after being found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect of the murder of his sister, Sheila, earlier this month.

Green’s attorneys had asked for a commitment of 10 years, but Dane County Judge Julie Genovese ruled that Green, who is now 59 years old, should be committed for 40 years, the maximum allowed by law. He will not be ordered to take involuntary medication at this time.

Judge Genovese said Green’s opposition to taking medication for his mental illness was a reason why she was requiring him to get institutional care. Green has indicated he thinks the medication caused him to commit the murder.

“I am concerned about whether or not Mr. Green will be in a position for the rest of his life to really understand the need for him to manage his mental illness, because you do have a mental illness, Mr. Green, that’s why we’re here today,” Judge Genovese said.

Green spoke before the sentence was delivered, saying he wished the murder never happened, but he still doesn’t understand what happened.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, and to come out of that and to end up here is mind-blowing,” Green said.

