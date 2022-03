SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Watching the explosions rock Ukraine 5,000 miles away, Dan Osborn feels a great pain in his heart here at his home in Saginaw Township. Three decades ago, the Eastern European nation was his home for a brief period, when Osborn helped return a communist facility to its religious roots — as a Catholic high school — weeks after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

