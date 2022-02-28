ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

OMAHA, Neb. — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at next month's annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company. The Davenport-based...

Broadcast company Tegna agrees to sell to hedge fund

Tysons media company Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has agreed to be acquired by hedge fund Standard General for $24 per share in cash, or approximately $5.4 billion. When including the assumption of Tegna’s debt, the enterprise value of the deal climbs to $8.6 billion, Standard General said in the announcement Tuesday.
WFXT sold to hedge fund

Boston’s WFXT Channel 25 television station will soon be owned by a hedge fund, as part of a deal announced Tuesday between Cox Media Group and New York-based Standard General L.P. Cox Media Group, which purchased Dedham-based WFXT from Fox in 2014, is selling the station as part of a larger transaction. CMG will acquire Standard General-owned ABC6, which serves New Bedford and Providence, as well as stations in Missouri, Nebraska, and Kentucky. The companies say the deal will likely close in the second half of 2022. In a separate deal valued at $5.4 billion, Standard General said it would be taking television station owner and former Gannett broadcast arm TEGNA private. CMG will then acquire five of TEGNA’s Texas stations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. WFXT is not the only local media outlet to be acquired by a hedge fund. In 2018, New York-based Alden Global Capital purchased the Boston Herald, ending 24 years of local ownership. — ANNIE PROBERT.
Judge blocks hedge fund from buying Iowa-based newspaper group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge’s ruling should block a hedge fund notorious for gutting local newspapers from buying an Iowa-based newspaper group. The ruling ensures Lee Enterprises will re-elect two longtime members of its board, blocking members from hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Lee rejected Alden Global’s efforts to buy its newspapers in December.
Enterprise Products Defends Eminent Domain in Pipeline Lawsuit

Justices question how a private sale provides public use in future. Some Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned a pipeline operator’s argument that state law gives it eminent domain authority to seize land in order to build a system for delivering products other than crude oil to a single customer.
My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
Warren Buffett’s Major Money Warning If America Does Go Into ‘Very Major War’

As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more folks are beginning to wonder how all the different variables involved will begin to affect things all around the world. One aspect is inflation, gas prices, among other things, but what about money in the grand scheme of things? Well, billionaire Warren Buffett spoke about this very subject back in 2014. Indeed, Warren Buffett had a major money warning if America does go into a “very major war”.
