Congress & Courts

Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that...

MilitaryTimes

Top Republican defense voice in the Senate set to retire this year

Jim Inhofe, the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the top Republican defense voice in the Senate, announced on Thursday that he will retire from Congress at the end of the year. The move comes with almost four years left in Inhofe’s current Senate term and could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Top U.S. House Republican Endorses Cheney Challenger In Party Primary

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August. The move comes...
WYOMING STATE
State
Washington State
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
#Senate Republican#Military Spending#Russia#Reuters
Country
China

