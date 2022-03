Seeing may be believing, but it’s not always reality. The other day, on my way to Boston, I was looking out the window at Newark Airport when the shadow of a near-perfect hexagon on the runway caught my eye. The form was so distinct that I assumed the object casting it had to be a hexagonal shape. When I repositioned myself to see beyond the edge of the window frame, all I saw was a large rectangular truck. For a moment, easing from my off-base perceptions into that new reality, I was shocked at how wrong my perceptions had been. Did my eyes fail me? Was my mind playing a trick with shapes and sizes? In the world of Meta, is nothing real anymore?

