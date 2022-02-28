ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the News: Professor Paul Gavrilyuk Discusses His Family in Ukraine

By Media Mentions
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Gavrilyuk, a University of St. Thomas theology professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, left Ukraine in 1993 to pursue graduate studies in the U.S. But his parents, in their 70s,...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns of 'bloody, destructive war' if Russia invades Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted. Lavrov said Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Report on Russia-Ukraine conflict features Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant group training civilians. A report that aired...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS

