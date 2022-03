Shares of Bandwidth have lost more than 80% relative to peak values above $170 and have also lost more than 50% year to date. Investing in small-cap tech stocks often means buying into a lot of land mines. Companies with very limited operating history can oftentimes get shattered by single incidents, as is the case with Bandwidth (BAND) when it suffered a widespread DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack in September 2021. The event not only cost Bandwidth an immediate revenue hit from the service outages and credits it owed to customers, but a long-term growth hit as well as customers' trust in the product was slightly eroded.

