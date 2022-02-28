ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What should you tell your kids when war is in the news?

By Curtis Koch
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRYAm_0eRfEyaX00

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a lot of stress an anxiety across the world. How do you talk to your kids about the invasion? Joining Chicago’s Afternoon News to give tips on how to talk to your kids is clinical psychologist, parenting expert, and author of “Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety,” Dr. John Duffy.

