ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21. The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company, in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

EPAM Systems stock tumbles to pace the S&P 500 decliners amid concerns over Russia exposure

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 11.7% toward an 11-month low in morning trading Thursday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on provider of digital platform engineering services. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 16.6% on March 16, 2020. In the company's 10-Q filing for the third-quarter, filed in November, the company said third-quarter revenue from Russia was $44.6 million, or 4.5% of total revenue of $988.5 million. Of the Russia-based revenue, $31.5 million, or 70.7%, was in financial services, which are likely to suffer a heavy toll from U.S. sanctions on Russia, while travel and consumer revenue was $7.9 million, or 17.7%. EPAM's stock has sunk 40.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has shed 11.5%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Epam Systems#Chemicals#Rosneft#Russian#First Horizon Corp#Td Bank Group#Chevron#Teladoc Health Inc#Tupperware Brands Corp#Dentsply Sirona Inc#Epam Systems Inc
Daily Herald

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

TOKYO -- Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

Shares of software and technology consulting company EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are off by 43.3% as of 3:03 p.m. ET Monday, spurred lower by recent military conflict in eastern Europe, as well as the sweeping sanctions imposed against Russia this weekend following the country's invasion of Ukraine. So what. While the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Herald

Nordstrom, Dycom rise; Abercrombie & Fitch, First Solar fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Dycom Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $90.60. The provider of specialty contracting services reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings. Ross Stores Inc., up $5.45 to $95. The discount retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts. Hewlett Packard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KATC News

TD Bank to acquire First Horizon

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corporation, which recently merged with IBERIABANK, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon. The acquisition will be in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon.
MEMPHIS, TN
Benzinga

Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daily Herald

Okta, Veeva fall; Kroger, Pure Storage rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Okta Inc., down $14.72 to $167.98. The cloud identity management company gave investors a weak earnings forecast. Veeva Systems Inc., down $37.46 to $193.16. The provider of cloud-based software services gave Wall Street a disappointing profit forecast...
CHICAGO, IL
kpic

Gas prices expected to rise as Shell, BP sever ties with Russia

WASHINGTON (TND) — Forget about the fears of $5 per gallon for gas: $6 per gallon is now a reality in some parts of California and it's expected that prices will continue to increase as the crisis in Ukraine continues. Residents have been taking to social media to share...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

BP slides over Russia exit as London markets fall again

BP shares dropped sharply as the markets opened lower again in London while oil prices surged.The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday following its decision to sell its near 20% stake in Russian oil business Rosneft.BP will sell its 14 billion dollar (£10.4 billion) stake in the oil producer it co-owns with the Kremlin after facing pressure from the Government, the company confirmed on Sunday afternoon.The oil firm’s chief executive Bernard Looney is also resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”.BP shares recovered slightly but remained 6.3% lower at 8.30am.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Asian shares slide as Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant

BANGKOK -- Shares were lower Friday in Asia after another bumpy day on Wall Street, as investors remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. U.S. futures were lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq fell 1.6% as technology companies led the way lower.
WORLD
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
151K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy