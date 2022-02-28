ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Italy to get more gas from Algeria, foreign minister says

By Stephen Jewkes, Angelo Amante
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y11BJ_0eRfEmF300
The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister said a visit to Algeria on Monday to seek an increase in gas supplies from the country had yielded good results, as Europe steps up its efforts to tap alternative flows following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as sweeping Western sanctions threaten to disrupt commodity flows from Russia, raising the spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and price increases. read more

"The visit had a positive outcome," Di Maio told Italian RAI state television after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart and energy minister.

"Algeria will support Italy in supplying gas, our partnership will become stronger both in the short term and the medium and long term," Di Maio said.

The European Union depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas, and any interruption of flows would worsen a squeeze that has already sent consumer bills sky high.

Di Maio was accompanied by the head of Italian energy group Eni which has several long-term gas contracts with Algerian gas monopolist Sonatrach.

Eni also has strategic take-or-pay gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom .

Di Maio said he would be going to other countries in the coming days to seek energy deals that can help Italy "face the threat connected with this conflict unleashed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

Italy, which last week introduced measures to boost domestic gas production and storage, is looking to diversify its supplies. read more .

But with global gas supplies tight and liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers already churning out as much as they can, there is little around to make up for the large volumes from Russia.

Algeria, which has pipelines to Spain and Italy and a large LNG terminal in Skikda, boosted oil and gas output last year by 5% though rising domestic consumption and political instability have capped exports.

"This is a good move and the fastest way for Italy to increase gas flows," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy think-tank Nomisma Energia.

The Transmed pipeline, which now transports around 60 million cubic metres (mcm) of Algerian gas to Italy per day, has a potential daily capacity of more than 110 mcm.

On Sunday the CEO of Sonatrach said that spare capacity could serve to increase supply to Europe.

But Tabarelli said Algeria needed more investment to boost output and ramp up exports.

Gas accounts for around 40% for Italy's electricity generation, and it imports more than 90% of its gas, mostly from Russia and Algeria.

On Monday it introduced measures to curb the use of gas in power stations in case of an emergency and replenish gas reserves for the next winter season.

The steps include using coal- and oil-fired power plants alongside renewable energy for the period of any emergency.

Italy, which aims to phase out coal by 2025, can count on six coal plants to supply the grid, four of which belong to Europe's biggest utility Enel .

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Angelo Amante, additional reporting and writing by Gavin Jones Editing by Keith Weir and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Italy#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Milan#Western#Italian#Algerian#The European Union#Russian#Lng#Skikda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy