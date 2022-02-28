ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EXCLUSIVE Russian news agency in Berlin faces staff exodus over Ukraine invasion

By Thomas Escritt
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHDKP_0eRfEjas00

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ruptly, a Russian state-owned news agency based in Berlin, is facing a staff exodus after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine that is part of a broader contraction of Russia's global news empire.

Employees complained on an all-staff call that they were being prevented from describing the invasion as such, amongst other editorial objections, according to a recording of the call heard by Reuters. Russia says its military deployment in Ukraine is a "special operation" and has cautioned local media to use that terminology. read more

Chief Content Officer Ekaterina Mavrenkova urged staff not to get hung up on precise wordings.

"All the words we've been using, they do not distort the reality in any way," she said in the recording heard by Reuters. "With all these linguistic subtleties, there are ways to objectively present the picture without falling with whatever side."

An e-mailed request for comment to the press contacts listed on the website prompted an automatic reply.

"As of February 25th 2022, I no longer work as Chief Marketing Officer at Ruptly," Sean Lynn's automatic reply said.

Established in 2013 to provide news to Russia's state-owned international broadcaster RT and other customers, Ruptly provides video and live feeds from around the world.

The agency, which competes with services offered by Reuters, is part of the news empire of Putin ally Margarita Simonyan, that has been credited with worsening social tensions in Western countries by focussing on scenes of discord there.

She and her networks say they provide a much-needed diversity to contrast with what she describes as Western media homogeneity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that RT and Sputnik, two Russian state news organizations that are also run by Simonyan, would be banned from the European Union, while Simonyan was sanctioned as "a central figure" of Russia's propaganda machine.

Germany-registered Ruptly's status remained unclear.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union, the company said. read more

BLOW TO EXPANSION

At least three senior editors at the agency had quit by Monday, a Ruptly staff member who asked to remain anonymous said. One, head of planning Katerina Alexandridi, confirmed her departure to Reuters. Others could not immediately be reached.

"Some of our colleagues are leaving," said Chief Executive Dinara Toktosunova, according to the recording of the all-staff call. "For the time being we will keep Ruptly functioning as much as possible" but for example, night shifts would temporarily not be staffed, she said.

A page profiling 26 senior staff had been removed from the website on Monday, though the page was preserved on an archive site.

Toktosunova said the company had money to pay staff to the end of the year and offered to relocate them to Russia if it ever became impossible for the business to function in Germany.

"Everyone is off sick or has resigned," the Ruptly staff member said. "You can't be part of a such a thing then go to a refugee camp and pretend you (care)."

LinkedIn listed 125 people in Germany whose current employer is Ruptly on Monday.

The departures are the latest blow to Russia's international broadcasting network, which as recently as this year was aiming to launch a new German-language edition of RT for which it said it was aiming to hire some 200 staff.

While the job adverts remain on RT's website, the station was never allowed to launch in Germany: authorities said that it did not have the required broadcasting licence, and said the Serbian broadcasting licence it did have did not suffice.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Margarita Simonyan
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#News Agency#Berlin#Russian#Rt#Western#European Commission#The European Union
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy