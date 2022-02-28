One Dundalk Woman Killed And Another Injured By Electrical Fires

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 92-year-old Dundalk woman was killed and a 72-year-old woman was critically injured during two separate electrical fires in the same neighborhood over the weekend, according to authorities.

Baltimore County firefighters found the 92-year-old woman when they were battling a house fire in the 7000 block of Dunhill Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, county officials said.

A neighbor had called 911 to report that the house was on fire and that someone was possibly trapped.

Firefighters found the elderly woman in her living room. Fire investigators later determine that a damaged electrical cord started the fire.

Later that night, a 72-year-old woman was injured during a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Mornington Road.

Firefighters were sent to extinguish the blaze around 11:38 p.m. They called for assistance because multiple people needed to be rescued.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found the injured woman inside of a bathroom.

Eight other people were treated for minor injuries that night—four of them were taken to local hospitals, according to authorities.

The fire was caused by “electrical failure of a series of connected extension cords,” county officials said.