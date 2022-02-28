ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

One Dundalk Woman Killed And Another Injured By Electrical Fires

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 8 days ago
Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 92-year-old Dundalk woman was killed and a 72-year-old woman was critically injured during two separate electrical fires in the same neighborhood over the weekend, according to authorities.

Baltimore County firefighters found the 92-year-old woman when they were battling a house fire in the 7000 block of Dunhill Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, county officials said.

A neighbor had called 911 to report that the house was on fire and that someone was possibly trapped.

Firefighters found the elderly woman in her living room. Fire investigators later determine that a damaged electrical cord started the fire.

Later that night, a 72-year-old woman was injured during a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Mornington Road.

Firefighters were sent to extinguish the blaze around 11:38 p.m. They called for assistance because multiple people needed to be rescued.

During the rescue operation, firefighters found the injured woman inside of a bathroom.

Eight other people were treated for minor injuries that night—four of them were taken to local hospitals, according to authorities.

The fire was caused by “electrical failure of a series of connected extension cords,” county officials said.

Family Of 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed By Baltimore Officer Demands Answers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of an 18-year old killed in a police shooting wants answers in the case.   On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to Donnell Rochester of Odenton, Maryland.  Rochester had an open warrant for failure to appear in a carjacking case, police said.   The department said officers attempted to pull over and detain the teen. Rochester is accused of attempting to drive away and accelerating toward one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Suspect In Deadly Shooting Outside Jessup Bar Surrenders, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suspected of shooting and killing an acquaintance outside a Jessup bar last week has turned himself in, authorities said Monday. Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, of Jessup, surrendered on Sunday to Howard County Police to face charges of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jesus Freeman, police said. The charges stem from a shooting reported about 2 a.m. March 2 in the parking lot of Wings Sports Bar on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, according to police. Once they arrived, officers found Freeman had been shot. He died at the scene. Detectives have since determined that the shooting escalated from an argument involving the pair, who knew each other, according to police. The motive is under investigation. Harrod remains in custody at the Howard County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
50 Firefighters Extinguished A House Fire That Injured 3 People In Frederick County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It took 50 firefighters an hour to extinguish a house fire that injured one person and two firefighters in New Market, Maryland, according to fire officials. The fire consumed part of a two-story house in the 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue firefighters were sent to put out the fire at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, fire officials said. When they arrived, they found large flames chewing away on the first and second floors of the house. The size of the fire prompted firefighters to battle the blaze using an offensive attack and ask for the Rapid Intervention Dispatch. Two adults and two dogs were able to exit the home prior to the arrival of the firefighters, according to fire officials. One of the adults was taken to Bayview Medical Center with minor burns. The two injured firefighters were also taken to a Maryland hospital and have been released, fire officials said. The fire is estimated to have caused about $225,000 in damages, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police Release Sketch In Hopes Of Identifying Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore homicide detectives are seeking help identifying a middle-aged man. Police on Monday released a composite sketch of the man, who’s described as being 30-40 years old, 5-foot-9 and roughly 120 pounds. The unidentified man, who may be homeless, is believed to have frequented the Perkins Homes area, police said. Police said the man was seen wearing a light green-colored zip-up fleece jacket. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Firefighters Rescue Contractors From Home Collapse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two contractors were rescued from a Baltimore home collapse Friday, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said. In a tweet posted about 2 p.m., Ford said the contractors were working on a home on South Fulton Avenue when the collapse occurred. The chief said firefighters rescued the pair, who were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. “Each day (Baltimore City Fire Department) members work hard to protect others & our community,” Ford said. Additional details about the collapse weren’t immediately clear Friday afternoon. I’m incredibly proud of our members for rescuing two contractors from a home that collapsed while working inside on S. Fulton Ave. Both taken to the hospital:1 serious & 1 w/non life threatening injuries. Each day #BCFD members work hard to protect others & our community. pic.twitter.com/fxoP9wM9pt — BCFD (@ChiefNilesRFord) March 4, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
All Residents Accounted For In Silver Spring Apartment Explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A total of fourteen people were hurt in Thursday’s explosion at a Silver Spring apartment complex and everyone who lives there has been accounted for, Montgomery County officials said Friday. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said that on top of 10 people taken to hospitals Thursday, several others took themselves to the hospital after the blast. Three of them have serious injuries and the rest have minor and moderate injuries. “All known residents of the building have been contacted and accounted for,” said Goldstein, who noted that first responders do not know whether there were any...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released sketches of two men suspected in a rape that happened in Northwest Baltimore in early February. Police said on February 11 around 10 p.m., a female victim was walking in the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when she was accosted by two unknown men who were driving in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows and damage to the right rear of the vehicle. The passenger of the car reportedly left the car, pulled a handgun out, and forced the woman behind an apartment building on the 2600 block of Garrison Boulevard, where he raped the...
BALTIMORE, MD
1 In Custody After Reported Carjacking At Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody following a carjacking Friday at Towson Town Center, authorities said. Officers were called to the mall in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road about 12 p.m. in response to a reported carjacking, Baltimore County Police said. Investigators later tracked down the vehicle involved and took an unidentified suspect into custody, police said. The incident comes as Baltimore County officials grapple with a crime problem. Last month, officials announced they would ramp up the police presence at the mall after a brawl led to the arrests of six minors. Additional details about the carjacking were not immediately clear Friday.
TOWSON, MD
