When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge, you may assume the culprit is the phone itself. And that could lead to you rushing off to the Apple store and buying a new battery or even thinking about investing in a brand new phone. But before you take major steps, consider that plenty of your battery woe issues can be solved by focusing on specific apps and settings on your phone that are depleting battery power. Tech Expert Sally Stevens, marketing manager and co-founder of FastPeopleSearch.io, confirms: this is the one default app that’s running down your iPhone battery.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO