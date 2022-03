Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin University’s Forensic Science and Criminalistics Academy Camp will host its annual program this summer from June 13-16 on campus. Each session is open to high school students in grades 9-12, and the minimum age requirement for participation is 14. The camp encourages all young people with an interest in investigation and an affinity for forensics to enroll.

