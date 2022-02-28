ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

U.S. Senator Says Republicans Only Deserve To Govern If They Adopt His Agenda

A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee,...
ORLANDO, FL
International Business Times

U.S. Senate Republicans Split Over 'Rescue America' Plan

The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue America" plan proposed by Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Military Spending#Russia#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy