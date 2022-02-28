ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network. Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that “I...

tvinsider.com

Stephen Colbert Gives Emotional Sendoff to ‘Late Show’ Showrunner (VIDEO)

On Monday, Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt send-off to Chris Licht as The Late Show showrunner exits the program to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Colbert credited Licht for helping turn things around for the late-night talk show, praising his “humility” and “wisdom.” After working together for six years, the late-night host said he grew to love and respect Licht as a friend and co-worker.
IndieWire

Making Stephen Colbert a Hit Was Impressive. For CNN to Beat Fox News, Chris Licht Needs Miracles

Click here to read the full article. Chris Licht has a thing for the underdog. The future head of CNN Global helped Stephen Colbert snatch the late-night viewer crown right off of Jimmy Fallon’s messy spikes. Now he’s been cast in a similar role for CNN, which is currently in third place out of three. Licht is a well-respected producer who launched “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and spearheaded “CBS This Morning” before buoying “The Late Show.” Against Fox News Channel and MSNBC, Licht faces — to put it kindly — an uphill battle. In 2022, Fox News nearly triples CNN’s overall viewership...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Chris Licht, creator of 'Morning Joe' and 'Colbert' producer, set to run CNN

Chris Licht, a veteran television producer who helped create “Morning Joe” at MSNBC and later successfully retooled morning and late-night programming at CBS, is set to be the next leader of CNN, according to three people with direct knowledge of the decision. Mr. Licht, 50, the executive producer...
