View the original article to see embedded media. After the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard inside Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday night, Delaware having beaten UNC Wilmington for the Colonial Athletic Association championship, Fightin’ Blue Hens guard Jameer Nelson Jr. couldn’t contain his emotions. Nelson Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star guard Jameer Nelson, walked over to the corner of the court with open arms to his mom and dad as the three shared hugs and cries after an emotional win for Delaware’s program.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO