Michael Douglas to star as Benjamin Franklin in new limited series

Michael Douglas is getting ready to take on the role of a Founding Father, starring as Benjamin Franklin in a new Apple TV+ series.

The 77-year-old Academy Award-winner and “Wall Street” star will play the lead role in the limited event drama, the subscription streaming service announced Monday.

The series will “explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles” of Franklin’s career, according to its creators, when he “outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of 1783.”

Without Franklin’s eight-year French mission, Apple TV+ said, “America would not have won the Revolution.”

No release date or official title was given for the series, which is poised to be penned by HBO’s 2008 “John Adams” miniseries writer Kirk Ellis.

The show will be based on Stacy Schiff’s 2005 book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.”