GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices across the nation continue to rise, including in West Michigan, as tensions mount in Europe. A barrel of oil now costs more than $100, which is the highest its been since 2014. Now, everyone is feeling the pain at the pump. The average price for a gallon of gas is about $3.97 for regular unleaded in Michigan, which is 60 cents more than this time just last month.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO