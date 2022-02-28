ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals Court: No Sanctions for Attorney Who Sued Client Over Negative Online Review

By Allison Dunn
Law.com
 3 days ago

Linda Lamore appealed various superior court rulings, including its decision to decline sanctions against her former attorney. Lamore's former attorney, Jeffrey McKee, filed a defamation and false light invasion of privacy lawsuit against her...

